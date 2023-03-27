John Cena On How He Maintains A Positive Point of View

In an interview with Whiskey Ginger (via Wrestling Inc), John Cena spoke about keeping a positive mindset even in the face of adversity, and how he’s able to stay humble.

He said: “First of all, I tell myself I signed up for it. It’s my choice. Something that helps me a lot is [the question] ‘What is my biggest problem right now?’ The movie that they’ve asked me to star in is asking me to work longer. That’s not saying that those long days aren’t hard. That’s not saying it’s not work … This is unimaginable, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with effort, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with hardship. Everyone can compare stories and compare hardships. There’s always someone smarter, there’s always someone who has it worse, there’s always someone who has it better, but we are all human. So on the days where I’m not feeling so good, I just try to right the train by being like, ‘Hey, man, this is not too bad.’“