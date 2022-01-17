John Cena On His Make-A-Wish Work, Why He’s Not Yet Ready For Kids

John Cena recently discussed his work for Make-A-Wish and why he doesn’t believe now is the right time for him to have kids. During his media rounds promoting Peacemaker, Cena appeared on The Drew Barrymore. You can see a clip from the video below in which Barrymore asks Cena if, with his ability to connect with kids through Make-A-Wish, he feels like now is the right time for him to have kids.

“First of all, thank you for the comment,” Cena Said. “And I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now, and I’ve been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of. And I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly, it’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work. Just, this is just my perspective, again, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something is, for me is not a strong enough reason to do that.”

