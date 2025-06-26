John Cena Weighs In On Potential ‘Pivots’ In Remainder Of Retirement Tour

John Cena won’t spoil what’s to come in the remainder of his WWE retirement tour, but he says that any “pivots” will depend on the fans. Cena is the current WWE Undisputed Champion in the midst of a heel run, and he spoke with Collider for a new interview in which he was asked about the remaining months of his in-ring career.

“I don’t want to spoil any of the stuff for the final year,” Cena said. “But I think your question is great. I’ve been in a lot of avenues of entertainment. I’ve read the morning news, I’ve hosted award shows, I’ve had slime poured all over me. I’ve done episodic television. I’ve been able to be on screen. I’ve been able to be on your phone, and I’ve been in arena life. There is no more adaptable form of storytelling than WWE. WWE can change a story as it happens live. You’re seeing, so far over the farewell tour dates, the 18 of 36 so far, we’ve made a ton of pivots, a ton of pivots right there in the moment.”

He continued, “As we get close to the end of this thing, what dictates those pivots is the audience, and I think the audience will begin to feel differently, because now we are truly coming to the end. So, if you ever had a voice to use, if you ever wanted to say something, I hate to steal my own cliché, but the time is now. I look forward to the road ahead because the audience is going to dictate the direction we go. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a fan. I think a lot of different talent are being able to capitalize on all we’re doing, and I applaud the WWE for always being able to think extended but pivot on a dime in a moment, as it happens. I think that’s their strongest suit.”

Cena will defend his championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions on Saturday.