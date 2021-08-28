wrestling / News
John Cena on The Broken Skull Sessions Expected to Air Next Month on Peacock
August 28, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, a WWE Shop listing indicated that John Cena would be one of the next guests for Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions. A new report from WWE Network News has an update on when the new episode will likely air on Peacock and WWE Network.
According to the report, the interview special with John Cena is slated to debut on September 26 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The report noted that in light of WWE and Peacock moving around and delaying recent original programming specials, this air date might be subject to change.
