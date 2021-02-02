John Cena on What Quarantine Was Like for Him, Using the Time for Introspection

– People.com recently spoke to actor and WWE Superstar John Cena, who is set to appear in a Mountain Dew Major Melon commercial during the Super Bowl this year. Below are some highlights of Cena speaking on the commercial and what the last year has been like for him during the pandemic.

John Cena on sports: “I watch sports for the story. As a storyteller and someone who continues to tell stories through live-action and through cinema, I find the interest when there’s competitive narrative.”

On his Mountain Drew commercial: “I’m really a fan of the look of the commercial. It looks awesome and funky and I think people are going to be blown away with the presentation, but there’s just more to it than an eye-catching, memorable ad.”

Cena on his quarantine experience during the pandemic: “Quarantine was interesting,. I did the best I could to be the best I could and it was a great chance for me to reflect on like, ‘Hey, someday all this is going to be over. What will you do then?’ It was a year-long block of time to just exist and enjoy.”

Cena on what you can learn at a time like this: “But also it’s just been something as simple as being present, being appreciative of where you are, and being appreciative of your health. This is a very tough adjustment for everyone, but we can often learn a lot through the uncomfortable. And man, I’ve certainly learned a whole lot about myself in the last year. That’s my takeaway from all this.”