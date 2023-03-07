wrestling / News
John Cena on WWE Raw Appearance, His Love of the WWE Universe
– John Cena returned to WWE Raw last night and confronted Austin Theory, setting up a US Title match between the two at WrestleMania 39. Cena has since commented on last night’s Raw appearance earlier today on Twitter.
Cena wrote, “Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse” You can view that tweet and clips of Cena’s Raw appearance below:
An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7r0x2EFbsB
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023
Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse https://t.co/FR5T3r1tld
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 7, 2023
