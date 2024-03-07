John Cena Once Again Teases Wrestlemania 40 Appearance, Mentions The Rock

As reported yesterday, John Cena has been teasing an appearance at Wrestlemania 40, something he’s rumored to be set for. During an appearance on The Tonight Show last night, Cena once again hinted that he could be in Philadelphia and teased doing something with The Rock.

He said: “People are talking, WrestleMania 40. They’re speculating that The Rock and I will be in the ring in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. They’re gonna keep talking until it happens. We don’t know yet. That was not satisfactory. We just took the wind out of your sails. Do you want me to make a promise I can’t keep? You want me to write a check I can’t cash? Am I in the business of writing checks that my ass can’t cash? Is that what we’re doing here? Is that the type of outfit you’re running? It’s April 6, in Philadelphia. I know exactly where it is. I mean, I’m free that day. I’m just saying. I’m just saying to you guys out there. Now, the energy’s coming back a little bit. The suspense is building. Maybe…maybe you won’t see me there. Yeah, we did it! We dodged the question.”

https://x.com/FallonTonight/status/1765602271394467894