John Cena Hoping For One Last WWE Run After Christmas This Year

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about winding down his career and said that he hopes to have one last run after Christmas this year. That’s when the sixteen-time WWE champion is expected to be done with his current Hollywood commitments.

He said: “I’ve speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the Jorts. It wasn’t last night and I still have a little bit of rubber left on the tires. When that time is done, that means it’s gone. I’m actively trying to craft that path right now. I put a line in the sand for myself at 50. I honestly think it’s going to be before that. I’ll be 47 in a few weeks. Many are calling this the greatest WrestleMania ever. I agree, what a spectacle. That’s because of the talent that actually put the time in. I showed up for 90 seconds. This is the greatest WrestleMania with or without my involvement. That’s because of the now, the superstars we have now and their contributions to the business. It is going to be time for me to go. I’m embracing that, enjoying it, and it allows me to be present. [Hollywood commitments] will take me through just about Christmas. I’m crossing my fingers, toes, and heart so that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I hope, I don’t know. I hope, I’m trying, we’ll see what happens.“