John Cena Opens Raw, Calls Roman Reigns An ‘Overexposed Gimmick’

John Cena made his WWE Monday night return on tonight’s Raw, and he didn’t mince words when it came to Roman Reigns. Cena opened up tonight’s show with an in-ring segment where he declared that he was going to face Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam and took shots at the Smackdown star.

After poking a little fun at himself and making sure to drop a reference to The Suicide Squad, which opens next month, Cena said that the crowd brought him back as well as Reigns. He said that he wants Reigns’ title and called him an “asshole.” He added:

“Roman Reigns is an arrogant, self-absorbed, overhyped, overprotected, overexposed gimmick who is not as over as he says he is, and that’s coming from me. There is a saying, ‘if you’re good, you’ll tell everybody. If you’re good, you’ll demand everyone acknowledge you’ … the rest of that saying is, ‘If you’re great, they’ll tell you.”

Cena is set to appear on Friday’s Smackdown, where he’s sure to run across Reigns.