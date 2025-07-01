John Cena Opens Up About Having ‘Lost A Step’ In the Ring, Decision To Retire

John Cena has acknowledged that he’s “lost a step” in the ring, which was a big reason he’s decided to retire at the end of the year. Cena appeared on POWER 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and spoke about his retirement decision, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his inability to compete at the level he used to: “I can barely hang on right now. Like, I have certainly lost a step. And I promised myself, and I made open, accountable promises to the fanbase, that when I get a step slower, I am stepping out the door. So I can hang on for another five, maybe seven years, and just slowly, crustily saunter on out there and do my stuff. Or I can…the business has been great to me. I’ve been in it for 25 years. I’ve got 18 more dates left this year, my last match will be in December. And that’s going to be the door shutting on me.”

On continuing to be involved with WWE after he retires: “Hopefully I can maybe set a precedent of ‘Hey, maybe it’s okay to say you had a wonderful time, but it’s really time to go.’ Beause the older you get, it’s really…I just want to be in a good partner to my wife, I want to be able to walk upright. I want my health into my final chapters of life. And the way I can do that or the way I can hedge that sure is not fall down a lot, post 45.”