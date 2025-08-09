John Cena Opens WWE Smackdown, Addresses Brock Lesnar Attack

John Cena kicked off this week’s WWE Smackdown by addressing his attack by a returning Brock Lesnar at the end of SummerSlam. Friday’s show kicked off with the now-former WWE Undisputed Champion coming to the ring and talking about how WWE was afraid to come to Montreal because of the reactions they would get from the crowd, but he has never been afraid of it. The crowd chanted “Thank You Cena” as a result.

Cena noted that he is afraid of letting the fans down and that he worries the fans might forget about him before turning his attention to Lesnar, noting that he doesn’t know if he would ever choose Lesnar as an opponent but that there’s also no universe where he would ever back down from Lesnar. Cena said Lesnar now has a John Cena problem as does the whole roster.

Cena then told Lesnar and the locker room that if they they want some, come get some. That led to Logan Paul coming down and excoriating Cena for changing his attitude, reminding Cena that he said Paul “does WWE better than any wrestler.” Cena acknowledged saying so but also said Paul was a dumbass. Paul challenged Cena to a match at Clash in Paris before Drew McIntyre ambushed Cena, only to have Cody Rhodes make the save.

Cena then accepted Paul’s challenge for Clash In Paris and a tag team pitting Cena and Rhodes against McIntyre & Paul for tonight.