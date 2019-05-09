John Cena Partnering With Performix For Charity Work, Supplements

– John Cena is teaming up with supplement brand Performix and will head up their non-profit charity to help veterans. Performix announced on Thursday that Cena will become the lead of their non-profit the FitOps Foundation, which runs all-expenses paid courses for veterans to become certified personal trainers.

In addition, Cena will be part of the company’s advertising campaigns and will work with them on new supplements. Performix CEO Matt Hesse said in the announcement, “John Cena has built his entire brand around helping others achieve greatness, encouraging those around him to never give up. At Performix we believe we make the best supplements in the world, but that’s not enough, we also want to inspire the world through the power of fitness. That is why we are joining forces, to fuel that purpose through our aspirational brand, life changing foundation, engaging content and efficacious product.”

Cena and Performix both posted on Twitter about the announcement, as you can see below:

Believe in others who help you to believe in yourself.

When the task is difficult, the triumph is greater.

Absolutely and incredibly proud to be partnering with @performixdriven and @Fit_Ops to help those who've served our nation. #EarnedNeverGiven #KeepPerfecting #FitOps pic.twitter.com/ZwTCkEHvi9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 9, 2019