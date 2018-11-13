John Cena Partners With SKYY Vodka, Releases ‘The Pledge’ To The American Dream

SKYY Vodka announced a new partnership with John Cena to continue its “Proudly American” campaign, and a new video called “The Pledge”…

NEW YORK CITY (November 13, 2018) –SKYY® Vodka, the San Francisco born premium vodka in the cobalt blue bottle, announced today the addition of WWE Superstar, Actor, Television Personality and Humanitarian, John Cena, to its “Proudly American” campaign. Debuting a new digital video starring Cena, “The Pledge,” SKYY continues its positive platform in telling the stories of those who believe in celebrating the spirit of today’s bold Americans.

SKYY’s “Proudly American” campaign, which launched earlier this year, explores the values — and the evolution of those values — on which America was founded, and what they mean to today’s optimistic citizens. The campaign juxtaposes iconic phrases from American culture, such as “Home of the Brave,” with powerful, vivid imagery featuring people who shine brightly in the face of adversity, celebrate diversity, and are proud to inspire today’s articulation of being American. The campaign reflects SKYY’s core beliefs which stem from the brand’s San Francisco roots – celebrating a progressive, diverse and innovative society.

This latest phase of “Proudly American” features John Cena narrating a lighthearted take on the nation’s traditional pledge. Inherent freedoms such as ‘writing your own history’ and ‘you being you’ are overlaid against a background of a lively and inclusive America. Pairing smart humor with cinematic style, award-winning female director J.J. Adler captures John’s entertaining and celebratory personality as he inspires all to live their own version of the American dream – whatever that may be. The spot is set to the music of Jai Wolf, a Bangladeshi-American artist whose family moved to America when he was one year old.

“I have always been proud to live in a country that promises people can live, love, and thrive without restrictions,” said John Cena. “I am inspired by fans every day that share their stories of conquering adversity and believing in who they are. SKYY’s dedication to embracing the ever-evolving America and offering a podium to those who embody, and at times even redefine, what it means to be American is a cause I stand proudly behind.”

“John Cena exemplifies SKYY’s Proudly American persona with his incredible spirit, work ethic, charisma, and dedication to inspiring others,” said Melanie Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing, Campari America. “He uses his considerable worldwide platform to encourage inclusiveness and positivity. We are honored to partner with him to carry forward the next phase of SKYY’s Proudly American storytelling.”

As the newest partner with SKYY Vodka on this campaign, Cena joins a growing family of influencers and activists who have helped shape the “Proudly American” message, including out-and-proud Olympian Gus Kenworthy; writer and cultural curator Kimberly Drew; and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” talents, Trixie Mattel and Dusty Ray Bottoms.

The latest chapter in SKYY’s integrated campaign will launch before Thanksgiving, and will include out-of-home, digital, social media, PR and event activations. A full social media campaign @SKYYVodka will support Proudly American and connect those who are proud in their daily lives to share their stories and show their bold, optimistic America of today.