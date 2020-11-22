WWE News: John Cena Pays Tribute to Undertaker, Every Taker Survivor Series Match

– John Cena went to social media to pay tribute to the Undertaker ahead of the latter’s final farewell at Survivor Series tonight. Cena took to his Twitter account to honor the Deadman, posting:

“After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30”

