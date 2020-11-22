wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Pays Tribute to Undertaker, Every Taker Survivor Series Match
– John Cena went to social media to pay tribute to the Undertaker ahead of the latter’s final farewell at Survivor Series tonight. Cena took to his Twitter account to honor the Deadman, posting:
“After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30”
After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features clips from every one of Undertaker’s Survivor Series matches:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Lisa Marie Varon on Seeing The Undertaker Get Emotional at His Wedding With Michelle McCool
- Jim Ross Discusses His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, The Dynamic With Excalibur & Tony Schiavone On AEW Commentary
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot