WWE News: John Cena Peacemaker Christmas Ornament On the Way, Viking Raiders Talk Return
– You’ll be able to see John Cena on your Christmas tree this year, as he’s getting an official Peacemaker Christmas ornament. Hallmark has announced that the ornament of Cena as his DCEU character will be available to purchase on October 2nd.
The ornament is described as follows:
“A huge, hulking specimen with muscles on his muscles, Peacemaker is a world-class marksman. He’s more than willing to fight, and even start a war, but of course it’s all in the name of keeping the peace. This Christmas tree ornament features the iconic Super-Villain in a dynamic pose, perfect for fans of the new film “The Suicide Squad.”
* Artist crafted by Robert Hurlburt, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright.
* Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures 1.61″ W x 3.97″ H x 4.14″ D.”
– WWE posted a new video of the Viking Raiders discussing their journey back to Raw after Ivar had to undergo neck surgery:
