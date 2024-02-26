Various News: John Cena Ready For Peacemaker Season Two, Jim Ross Sets Book Tour Date

– John Cena looks to be ready for the second season of Peacemaker, as he posted to social media. Cena posted to his Instagram account with a photo that you can see below teasing the upcoming second season.

James Gunn previously confirmed that the second season is moving forward and will begin production once Superman: Legacy is filmed. There’s no production start date yet set.

– Jim Ross is set to kick off the tour for his latest book next month. PWInsider reports that JR has a signing event set for March 30th in Jacksonville, Florida for Business Is About to Pick Up!: 50 Years of Wrestling in 50 Unforgettable Calls.

The book is set to release on March 26th and is described as follows: