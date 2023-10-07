wrestling / News
Various News: John Cena Photobombs Cody Rhodes, Sukeban Announces Second Show, NXT Level Up Highlights
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE shared a video in which Cody Rhodes watches a child watching his entrance, only for John Cena to photobomb Rhodes.
.@JohnCena with the @CodyRhodes WOAHbomb! 🤣
🎥 americannightmarecody | @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/63GtDv4Dup
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2023
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:
– Sukeban has announced their second event will happen this December in Miami. It will feature the Cherry Bomb Girls vs. the Vandals.
Vandals vs. Cherry Bomb Girls 2. Miami. December 2023. pic.twitter.com/5KylPswExt
— Sukeban (@Sukeban_World) October 7, 2023