Various News: John Cena Photobombs Cody Rhodes, Sukeban Announces Second Show, NXT Level Up Highlights

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Jey Uso Cody Rhodes John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– WWE shared a video in which Cody Rhodes watches a child watching his entrance, only for John Cena to photobomb Rhodes.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:

– Sukeban has announced their second event will happen this December in Miami. It will feature the Cherry Bomb Girls vs. the Vandals.

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Joseph Lee

