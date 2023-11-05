John Cena Shares Pic of David Beckham’s Final Game Following WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena shared a photo getting across the message that he’s done (at least for now) following WWE Crown Jewel. As reported, Cena was defeated by Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s show after Sikoa destroyed him with several Samoan Spikes. Cena posted a photo to his Instagram account of David Beckham’s final game of his career, as you can see below.

As usual, Cena provided the photo without context. It has been expected that Crown Jewel would be the last appearance of Cena’s current WWE run, which went down as SAG-AFTRA was on strike. The strike is still ongoing, though it has reportedly drawn close to a resolution and could potentially be finished soon.