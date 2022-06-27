John Cena Shares Pic of Seth Rollins Ahead of Raw Return

John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight’s Raw, and Cena shared a photo of Seth Rollins online ahead of the show. Cena posted to his Instagram account to show a recent pic of the Raw heel, which was captionless like Cena’s posts tend to be.

There’s no word on whether this indicates Cena will be doing something with Rollins tonight or if he’s just getting people talking. Tonight will be Cena’s first appearance on Raw since last summer.