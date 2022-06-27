wrestling / News
John Cena Shares Pic of Seth Rollins Ahead of Raw Return
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight’s Raw, and Cena shared a photo of Seth Rollins online ahead of the show. Cena posted to his Instagram account to show a recent pic of the Raw heel, which was captionless like Cena’s posts tend to be.
There’s no word on whether this indicates Cena will be doing something with Rollins tonight or if he’s just getting people talking. Tonight will be Cena’s first appearance on Raw since last summer.
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision
- Tony Khan Says Claudio Castagnoli Is All Elite, Details on AEW Arrival & Contract
- Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut