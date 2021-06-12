John Cena Plays Dumb Regarding WWE SummerSlam During Interview for F9

– The WWE on FOX Sports Twitter account took note of John Cena being asked about SummerSlam 2021 during an interview with Tara Hitchcock this week while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. You can view the clip where Cena is asked about SummerSlam below.

When asked about his plans for August 21, Cena stated, “Uh you know, hopefully enjoying the summer. I don’t know.” When Hitchcock then followed it up with, “In Vegas perhaps?” Cena stated, “What’s in Vegas?” Hitchcock replied, “I heard there’s something called SummerSlam.” Cena laughed, “Oh! That was a good way to do that. That was a good way to do that.”

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE has not announced or confirmed John Cena for appearing at that event. He has been rumored for an appearance for the July 16 edition of SmackDown, which will mark WWE’s return to live touring.