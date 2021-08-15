John Cena Posts About CM Punk On Instagram

John Cena posted a photo of CM Punk blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon on his Instagram page on Saturday. Punk famously blew a kiss to Vince after his win at Money in the Bank 2011 in Chicago.

As noted earlier, Cena made a reference to Punk during his promo with Roman Reigns on Smackdown last night, saying to Reigns, “I may even blow you a kiss goodbye” after he wins at Summerslam.

Punk is, of course, heavily rumored to make his AEW debut in Chicago on Friday’s episode of Rampage.