John Cena Posts Photo of the Paul Brothers on His Instagram

– In a post on his Instagram account earlier today, John Cena shared a photo of the Paul Brothers, Jake and Logan Paul, which you can see below. As previously reported, Logan Paul previously challenged Cena to a match at WrestleMania 39, and it’s rumored the match was in the plans as of November. However, it’s currently unknown where the matchup stands.

It was also reported this week that Cena filmed a segment with Austin Theory for his SmackDown appearance on December 30 that has not yet aired. It’s unknown if this was meant to set up a match between Cena and Theory at WrestleMania. But if Cena does work a match at Mania this year, WWE will have some options for him.

It should also be noted that Cena typically uses his Instagram for a lot of joking type posts, and his posting a photo of the Pauls is not necessarily a sign of anything related to WrestleMania. WWE has not yet announced if John Cena will be in action at this year’s WrestleMania. It will be a today-day event from April 2-3 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.