John Cena Posts On Social Media For First Time After Heel Turn

John Cena finally turned heel on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber, bloodying Cody Rhodes and siding with the Rock. He has since resumed posting on social media, which is mostly the same as before: memes and inspirational quotes.

He posted the logo for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is a joke about fans getting the Cena heel turn before the game (which is in development hell). He also shared a photo of Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, who said, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to become the villain.”

He also shared the following quote on Twitter: “Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it.”