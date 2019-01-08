Various News: John Cena Praises the Cruiserweight Division, The Rock Shares Behind the Scenes Video for The Titan Games, and Adam Pearce Congratulates Championship Wrestling From Hollywood on 400 Episodes

– Jack Gallagher released a 205 Life Video Diary on his Twitter account this week. In the video, WWE Superstar John Cena endorses the 205 Live brand and the cruiserweight division. You can check out the video of John Cena speaking these comments below.

– The Rock shared a new behind-the-scenes video this week for his new NBC competition series, The Titan Games. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– WWE agent Adam Pearce tweeted out some congratulations this week for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. As previously reported, the promotion recently reached its 400th episode. You can check out Adam Pearce’s tweet below.