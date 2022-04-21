wrestling / News

John Cena Praises Randy Orton For 20 Years In WWE

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton John Cena

In a post on Twitter, John Cena had words of praise for former rival Randy Orton, who is celebrating twenty years with the WWE this year.

He wrote: “For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading