John Cena Praises Randy Orton For Setting PPV Record Ahead Of Survivor Series

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton is set to break the record for most WWE PPV matches at Survivor Series, and John Cena gave him a shout-out on Sunday. As noted, Orton will move into the sole #1 spot tonight with his 177th match at a PPV, and Cena took to Twitter to comment on the milestone.

Cena wrote:

“Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical. I hope @WWE superstars and @WWEUniverse understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect”

