John Cena Praises Randy Orton For Setting PPV Record Ahead Of Survivor Series

Randy Orton is set to break the record for most WWE PPV matches at Survivor Series, and John Cena gave him a shout-out on Sunday. As noted, Orton will move into the sole #1 spot tonight with his 177th match at a PPV, and Cena took to Twitter to comment on the milestone.

Cena wrote:

“Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical. I hope @WWE superstars and @WWEUniverse understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect”