wrestling / News
John Cena Praises Randy Orton’s Broken Skull Sessions Interview
– John Cena had high praise for the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing WWE Superstar Randy Orton. John Cena shared the following tweet today, praising the new interview:
“I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV.”
Orton and Cena were frequent onscreen rivals in WWE, having many matches against each other during their various feuds. During his chat with Austin, Orton called Cena one of the smartest men he ever worked with in his career.
I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV https://t.co/rpQwthP9Ul
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over
- Arn Anderson On Backstage Atmosphere At Last WCW Nitro, What Shane McMahon Told Him, Ric Flair vs. Sting In Main Event
- Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair’s Status After COVID-19 Announcement, When She Could Return To WWE Television
- Note On WWE Network Error That Led To Hall Of Fame Inductee Speculation