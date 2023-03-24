John Cena Praises Sami Zayn For Reinventing Himself and Connecting With Fans

John Cena is a big fan of how Sami Zayn has been able to rebuild himself and form a connection with WWE fans. Cena recently appeared on Whiskey Talk with Andrew Santino and during the conversation, he talked about how Zayn has been able to rise to the top after initially struggling when he hit the WWE main roster.

“I gotta give Sami his comeuppance,” Cena said (per Fightful). “Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience.”

He continued, “Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that. It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is,” Cena said.

Zayn is set to team with Kevin Owens agains The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, while Cena will face Austin Theory for the US Championship at the show.