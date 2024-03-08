John Cena Praises Zac Efron’s Iron Claw Performance, Says He’d Have A Spot In WWE ‘Any Day’

John Cena was a big fan of Zac Efron’s performance in The Iron Claw and believes Efron would have a spot in WWE if he wanted. Cena spoke with Etalk and talked about Efron’s work as Kevin Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed biopic, praising the film and Efron’s performance in particular.

“This was a very good representation of what was going on at the time, a wonderful performance by Zac,” Cena said (per Fightful). “The whole crew did awesome. I thought the movie was exceptional. He’d [Efron] have a spot in WWE any day.”

Cena co-stars with Efron in Ricky Stanicky, which released today on Prime Video.