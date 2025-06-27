John Cena Believes His Promo Two Weeks Ago On Smackdown Was A Failure

John Cena says that his promo on the June 13th episode of Smackdown didn’t work, explaining why in a new interview. Cena had a promo segment to open that week’s Smackdown that also featured LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. He spoke with The Breakfast Club for a new interview and discussed the promo as his most recent failure.

“I had a pretty good failure two weeks ago, I think,” Cena said (per Fightful). “I was out in front of a live audience, not Grand Rapids, where were we — Lexington, Kentucky. I’d opened the show. I had five minutes to speak before three other performers came out and that’s a real hard spot to be in because I can’t do any action yet, you kind of got to tell people what my purpose is and my character is not someone to rile up the audience, it’s somebody against the audience.”

He continued, “I took the route of, okay, evil mastermind, I’d like to explain my plan and I did for five minutes. I planned this, all this shit, I knew this would happen so I made this move, I knew this would happen. I thought it was well constructed, I thought it was dropping easter eggs for fans. They fucking hated it. The great thing is, they loved when the next three guys came out, so the bit itself worked. But man, it was crickets. I know the noise. I really cannot wait for this to be over, I really thought this was going to work.’”

Cena will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, one day before he defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions.