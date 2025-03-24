John Cena Cuts Promo On WWE Raw, Says He’ll Ruin Wrestling By Retiring With WWE Championship

John Cena’s disdain for the fans led to him vowing on WWE Raw to ruin professional wrestling when he wins the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Monday’s episode of Raw in Glasgow saw Cena come out to cut a promo, which led to fans chanting profanity at him. He talked about putting the young fan on blast on last week’s show and said that he’s done taking abuse from the fans, saying that they were making it easy by changing “f**k you” to him.

Cena talked about how he’s been paying attention and testing the fans and he knows more about us than we do about him. He went to point out how the fans hated his Spinner Championship and that fans accused him of disrespecting wrestling, which meant that he learned what mattered the most to them.

Cena went on to say that knowing that, he plans to ruin wrestling and will win the WWE Championship, beat Ric Flair’s record, then retire which will force WWE to make a new toy belt since he’ll have the real one.

Cody Rhodes them came out and said that Cena needs to take the title from him first, and that Cena made a mistake by saying what he said while Rhodes was in the building. He gave Cena the opportunity to take the title then and there but Cena walked away, with Rhodes saying that Cena’s need to take the title doesn’t outweigh his claim to it.