John Cena Promotes His New WWE Collection, Comments on Ridicule Of His Ring Gear
John Cena took to social media to hype his new WWE “Never Give Up” collection and talked about his “uniform” being ridiculed over the years. As noted earlier, WWE released a new collection of Cena merchandise and the WWE star posted to his Twitter to talk about how his colorful ring gear has often been mocked.
Cena wrote:
“What we wear is an extension of us. In 20 years I have been ridiculed countless times about my ‘uniform’ but I would #NeverGiveUp on being ME.
Here’s to ALL of us who refuse to sacrifice who we are to please those who don’t understand us. @WWEShop”
Cena is returning to WWE TV on June 27th for Raw to celebrate “20 Years of Cena.”
