John Cena & R-Truth React To ‘Black John Cena’ Trending On Twitter
John Cena and R-Truth have shared their reactions to what’s been a popular trending topic on Twitter the past few days. Brendan Cobbina, the owner of OmegaMuscles in England, posted a throwback photo of himself on Sunday, which led to many Twitter users referring to him as the “Black John Cena.”
That led to Cena and R-Truth eventually joining in on the action, as Cena simply re-posted the photo with no caption on his Instagram, while R-Truth posted a TikTok video of him replicating Cena’s entrance inside the WWE ThunderDome.
You can view their reactions below, along with Cobbina’s original photo.
Throwback to a photo.
Yes I cropped all of my close friends and kept myself! pic.twitter.com/EBegGe0IiE
— Brendan Cobbina (@iamcobbina) August 8, 2021
Black @JohnCena is trending huh? https://t.co/pY74TID52j pic.twitter.com/6oAqipSuLK
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) August 9, 2021
