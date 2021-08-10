John Cena & R-Truth React To ‘Black John Cena’ Trending On Twitter

John Cena and R-Truth have shared their reactions to what’s been a popular trending topic on Twitter the past few days. Brendan Cobbina, the owner of OmegaMuscles in England, posted a throwback photo of himself on Sunday, which led to many Twitter users referring to him as the “Black John Cena.”

That led to Cena and R-Truth eventually joining in on the action, as Cena simply re-posted the photo with no caption on his Instagram, while R-Truth posted a TikTok video of him replicating Cena’s entrance inside the WWE ThunderDome.

You can view their reactions below, along with Cobbina’s original photo.