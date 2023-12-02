– As noted, Randy Orton joined the SmackDown roster on last night’s show, and now John Cena is commending the move via social media. Cena said of his former onscreen rival, “Absolutely incredible to see @RandyOrton continue to excel after such a storied career. A massive pickup for #Smackdown and a word to the wise … watch out for that RKO!” You can check out his post below.

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE last weekend at Survivor Series. He was the last member of Team Cody Rhodes, helping them defeat The Judgment Day.