John Cena Says Randy Orton Is The Shawn Michaels of Their Generation

In a new WWE video in which he analyzes his most legendary matches (via Fightful), John Cena spoke very highly of career rival Randy Orton, calling him the Shawn Michaels of their generation. Here are highlights:

On his Iron Man match with Orton: “I think the great thing about an Iron Man match is you have the luxury of a three count. The three count fan elicit excitement. So if people aren’t interested, you can give them a pinfall. The match had a bigger dynamic to it. Any time I can get in there with Randy’s great. He and I fit together well. We work together well, and I love working with him. This is the fourth premium live event, as we now call them, and we’d done a lot of stipulations before, and we’d added tons of stipulations to this match, with anything goes and if I lose, I leave Raw. One could speculate that possible audience fatigue, of watching performers together for half a year, that’s a lot of interaction. That’s a lot.”

On Orton attempting to use pyro on him: “So I do remember the concept of, maybe he should hit the pyro and try to explode me, and him being okay with it. Not only being okay with it, he made that work. I think that just goes to show, if we were coming up with concepts like that, we had certainly exhausted every traditional method of competition. But the fact that both of us could be like, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea, and let’s wholeheartedly try it.’ It’s a cool concept, a cool idea, and we were brave enough to try. I think when you’ve had such a history with someone and been in the ring with them so many times, we both kind of knew, ‘We’re gonna have to do some different stuff here.”

On how good Orton is: “Randy is my generation’s Shawn Michaels. He has an understanding of nuance, and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. He’s always there, he’s never late. He shows emotion as a performer. He’s incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always.”