John Cena Addresses Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 Challenge, Says He Never Makes the Matchups

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar John Cena. Below are some highlights. During the interview, he recently addressed Randy Orton challenging him to a match at WrestleMania 36.

John Cena on Randy Orton’s WM 36 challenge: “I wasn’t even aware of that. I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon. And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

Cena on his appreciation for veterans: “I’ve always had an appreciation for the women and men in uniforms. I was heavily influenced by the military as a young boy, which started as a symbol of strength. When I became an adolescent, I dug deeper into the code of the military, and I grew such an appreciation for the honor, candor, passion, and respect. I’ve tried to build my whole life around those pillars.”

“It doesn’t matter which side of the party line you fall on. We need to have a universal respect for those who made the oath to make the ultimate sacrifice. I have a great sense of gratitude for the women and men in uniform, and I want to work to ensure that FitOps continues to add purpose and meaning to the lives of veterans.”