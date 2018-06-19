John Cena Reaches Out Of Court Settlement With Ford

Back in November, it was reported that John Cena has been sued by Ford for selling a $500,000 2017 Ford GT. Ford says Cena violated a contract by selling it. In February, Cena asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit Ford filed. Cena got his Ford GT in late September 2017 and sold the car a month later for $450,000. Ford was seeking $75,000 plus the cost of the Ford GT in question because Cena sold his ride too soon.

Auto Blog reports today that Cena and Ford have settled out of court on this matter. Ford will reportedly receive an undisclosed settlement amount from Cena and they will donate that money to charity. Cena issued the following statement…

“I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract. I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world.”