John Cena Reacts to BTS Saying They’re Big Fans Of Him and WWE

There’s a lot of mutual admiration between John Cena and BTS, and Cena reacted to the K-pop saying they’re WWE fans on Twitter. Cena has been outspoken about his appreciation for the pop act, and on a recent The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon spoke to the group about their WWE fandom among other topics.

Asked about if there was any person they would like to meet that they haven’t yet, Cena was immediately named. The group talked about how they’re big fans and have been watching WWE for years, then did an a cappella version of Cena’s theme song.

In response, Cena posted: