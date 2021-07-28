John Cena ‘Really Hopes’ The Rock Returns To WWE

Count John Cena among those who would like to see The Rock return to WWE. Cena recently spoke with ET at a junket for The Suicide Squad and was asked about the possibility of The Great One making his return to the company.

“Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him,” said Cena. “There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock.”

Cena said he didn’t speak for Rock but said, “As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone.”

Rock recently downplayed a possible return, saying there’s “nothing” to tease about such an event.