WWE News: John Cena to Receive Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, WWE Asks ‘Alexa Bliss or Baron Corbin’ For Raw GM, New UpUpDownDown

– According to WWE.com, Sports Illustrated has announced that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be honored as the recipient of this year’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards. The prestigious award is bestowed each year to an athlete or sports figure who embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy and has used sports as a platform to make the world a better place. The Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 11, and will be televised nationally on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 9/8 C on NBCSN.

– WWE posted the following question on their Instagram asking who you would rather have as a boss: Alexa Bliss or Baron Corbin…

– Here is a new battle of the Brands edition of UpUpDownDown…