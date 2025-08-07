– During a recent interview with People, WWE Superstar John Cena discussed the work he’s done during his career with Make-A-Wish. He also revealed that he will ask the kids for advice and puts moves they suggest doing into his matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on the work he’s done with Make-A-Wish: “I’m so grateful for the time I’ve been able to spend on Make-A-Wish. I’m even more grateful that my fellow superstars, my coworkers, and my colleagues now look at it as an aspirational thing. Because they’re only going to want to meet John Cena for a little bit. The reason I just drop what I’m doing in that environment to do whatever I can is because the experience can truly make a difference. To talk with the family is just like I’m talking right now. You get to kit them up for the night. You get to give them stuff that, like, I came to see this person. Well, here’s all the stuff I have.”

On putting moves into his matches suggested by the kids: “With me, it’s a great lineup because it’s my ring gear. I’m not giving them, like, a T-shirt that looks like me in wrestling tights. I’m like, ‘hey, this is the stuff I’m going to wear. Here, here you go.’ Then I’ll ask him for advice. Like, ‘oh, you should do this move.’ I’ll just go put it in the match. Because we’re entertainment. I think that’s the absolute magic of sports entertainment. No one in the audience knows that that young person was like, hey, ‘I want you to do this move’, and it will seamlessly be put into the performance. But it will affect both of us on a plane that’s indescribable.”

John Cena lost the WWE Undisputed Championship back to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight last Sunday at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night Two. After the match, Cena was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar. Cena slated to retire from his WWE in-ring career later this December.