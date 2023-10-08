John Cena Reflects On His Mistakes During His Feud With The Rock

During the WWE Fastlane press conference last night (via Wrestling Inc), John Cena spoke about his mistake of taking shots at the Rock for leaving WWE for Hollywood during their feud. Cena said he understands those who criticize him now for doing the same.

He said: “I 100% see and understand that perspective. If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business, I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way. I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. We all have our own struggles. We all live our own lives. It was a great learning experience for my mistake with that feud with The Rock.”

Cena noted that he will go back to his movie work once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.