John Cena Reflects On The Rock Turning Heel, Wants To See End Result

John Cena isn’t ready to make a judgment call on The Rock’s current heel turn in WWE, noting that he wants to see the end result first. The Great One has turned heel in aligning with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes, and Cena weighed in on the matter on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On The Rock’s heel run so far: “I’d have to see the end result, and I love being surprised and I also love saying that I’m wrong, because I’ve been wrong about a lot of stuff. When I say, ‘I’m wrong,’ that means I’m just about to learn something that I’m not going to forget. I think Dwayne Johnson is such an attraction, I think The Rock is such an attraction I don’t think our audience [can be] angry with him.”

On the backlash over Rock that fueled the ‘We Want Cody’ movement: “The metric to look at for me is how many people don’t want to see the show. My instinct would say, stay the course and the show is an infinite loop, the treadmill never stops. So, if your expectations change in April, what’s to say we can’t fulfill them next April?”