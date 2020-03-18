John Cena Releasing Third Book In September

– John Cena announced on social media and on Good Morning America that he will release the third book in his children’s series on September 29. The book is called Elbow Grease: Fast Friends and will be available through Kindle. You can pre-order the book here.

Here’s a synopsis: There’s a new truck on the block in superstar entertainer John Cena’s third picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Elbow Grease series, featuring the truck who never gives up!

Elbow Grease and his monster truck brothers are hardly prepared when they meet Chopper, a speedy, purple monster motorcycle. Chopper wants to be friends with the brothers, who are more than impressed with her epic skills! But when the trucks start to get jealous of her talents, they must learn to overcome their frustrations and welcome a new friend into the group–especially when it’s up to them to work together to save the day! Elbow Grease and gang are back in another rip-roaring adventure, in John Cena’s third installment in the series!