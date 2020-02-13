John Cena Reportedly Being Allowed to Decide What He Does For WrestleMania

Whatever John Cena does at WrestleMania, it’s said to be something that is entirely his choice according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted today that WWE “let Cena decide” what he wanted to do for the upcoming PPV. The account speculates that he may well wrestle on the show, though any potential opponent hasn’t been revealed.

Cena has been announced for this week’s episode of Smackdown, so we may get an idea of what he’ll be up to as soon as Friday. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida.