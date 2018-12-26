John Cena Reportedly Expected to Miss Royal Rumble Despite TV Return

– Take it with a grain of salt at this point, but John Cena is said to be likely to miss the Royal Rumble despite his return to TV next week. Cageside Seats reports that Cena’s film schedule means that he is not expected to be at the PPV, which takes place on January 27th. The report is noted as a “rumor,” so it is not yet confirmed.

Cena was announced by Vince McMahon on Monday’s Raw to be returning to TV. He has since been confirmed for both Raw and Smackdown next week.