UPDATED: ohn Cena Reportedly Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Private Ceremony

UPDATE: TMZ has a couple more details on John Cena’s wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh. The site reports that the two had a private ceremony that actually took place on Monday, filing for a marriage certificate in Florida in early October.

Shariatzadeh is a Canadian citizen, according to the outlet, who works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.

ORIGINAL: John Cena is a married man, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources, Cena married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh over on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

Cena has yet to make a public statement on the news. The couple has been together since March of 2019.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations and best wishes to the couple.