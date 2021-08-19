wrestling / News

John Cena Reportedly Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Smackdown

It seems that John Cena is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. Earlier this week, WWE Shop had a new poster listed for Broken Skull Sessions, with Cena and Austin both listed. It also had the texts “Eras Collide” with Attitude Era meets Ruthless Aggression. The poster cannot be bought yet, as users are taken to the WWE Shop’s 404 page when clicking on the item.

