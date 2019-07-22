John Cena Reportedly Set For Raw Reunion

– It sounds like John Cena may end up showing up on Raw after all. Post Wrestling reports that the WWE star and actor is scheduled to be at the reunion show, which will be his first WWE on-screen appearance since WrestleMania 35.

Cena’s role on the show isn’t yet known. He would be one of a host of big names set to appear on the show including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T., Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and more. His last in-ring performance was on January 14th, when he faced Finn Balor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in a four-way match. He took the pinfall loss to Balor.