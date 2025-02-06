wrestling / News
John Cena Reportedly Tops Royal Rumble Weekend Merchandise Sales
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena reportedly led the way when it comes to merchandise sales over Royal Rumble weekend. Fightful Select reports that according to sources close to Fanatics and WWE, Cena led the way in merchandise sales among talent, beating Cody Rhodes who has largely been #1 for a couple of years.
Generic and Royal Rumble-branded mechandise led the way overall. Rhodes was #2 among merchandise sellers for talent (#3 overall), followed by Jey Uso (#3 for talent, #4 overall). It was hinted but not said explicitly that Roman Reigns was #5 overall and #4 for talent.
The report also notes that Alexa Bliss “performed well” after her return.
